At Bangor, Alexis Michorski, Maria Kelso, Julia Stevees tallied two goals apiece to help Skowhegan blank the host Rams.

Brooke Hubbard, Hanna Henness, Alyssa Salley each contributed one goal for the winners.

Bangor goalie Kahia Maheux made 23 saves on 35 shots while Skowhehan’s Leah Savage did not face a shot.