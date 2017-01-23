BOYS BASKETBALL

Shead H.S. 35 at Machias Memorial High School 85

Jan. 23, 2017, at 9:28 p.m.

At Machias, James Mesereau scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to guide Machias past Shead of Eastport on Seniors Night.

 

Jordan Grant had 11 points and Cody Eaton contributed 10 for the winners.

Ethan Lank’s 12 points and Matthew Harris’ nine topped Shead.

Shead

E. Lank 6-0-12, Harris 4-1-9, Altvater 2-0-6, D. Lank 1-1-4, Demolet 1-0-2, Trott 1-0-2, Johndro, A. Lank, Fenderson, Trivaoh

Machias

J. Mersereau 8-2-18, Massaad 4-2-14, Grant 4-0-11, Eaton 4-1-10, Godfrey 3-0-6, Marotta 2-0-6, Dray 3-0-6, Holland 2-1-5, T. Wentzell 2-0-4, A. Wentzell 1-0-3, Anthony 1-0-2, M. Mersereau, Johnson

Shead 7 19 35 35

Machias 20 40 69 85

3 pt. goals: Massaad 4, Grant 3, Marotta 2; Altavter 2, A. Wentzell, Eaton, D. Lank

 

