At Fort Fairfield, Holly Preston’s 22-point effort paced Shead of Eastport to the win.

Cassidy Wilder tallied 15 points for the Tigerettes.

Cammi King-Demerchant led Fort Fairfield with 10 points.

Shead 25 41 53 63

FF 9 15 18 22

3-point goals: Preston, Mitchell, Edgecomb, Edgecomb, Campbell