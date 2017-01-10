At Woodland, Drew Hayward scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as Woodland edged Shead of Eastport.

Kalob Moody had 11 points and five steals and Riley Russel 13 points for the Dragons.

Greg Jarrett notched 26 points for Shead.

Shead: E. Lank 2-2-6, Turner 2-2-7, Harris 1-0-2, Altvater 1-0-2, Jarrett 12-2-26, Trott 0-3-3, D. Lank

Woodland: Plissey 3-0-8, Hayward 6-3-15, Moody 3-4-11, Russel 3-4-13, Gardner 1-0-2, Phelps, Miller, Cilley

Shead 17 21 29 46

Woodland 11 21 33 49

3-point goals: Turner; Plissey 2, Moody, Russell 3