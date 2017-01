At Baileyville, Holly Preston carried the Tigerettes to victory with 19 points.

Cassidy Wilder chipped in with 10 points for Shead of Eastport.

Shaye Beers scored 8 points to lead the Lady Dragons.

Shead: Preston 6-7-19; Greenlaw 2-0-6; Mitchell 3-0-8; Wilder 5-0-10

Woodland: Russel 2-0-4; Johnson 0-1-1; Cox 0-1-1; Smith 3-1-7; Beers 3-2-8; Cook 0-1-1; Monk 1-0-2; Howland 1-0-2

Shead 11 23 36 43

Woodland 8 15 23 26

3-pt. goals: Mitchell 2