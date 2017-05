At Harrington, Emma Redimarker cranked a home run and finished with three RBI to power the Knights by the Tigers of Eastport.

Lanie Perry chipped in with a triple and single for Narraguagus while Kacie Alley laced a double and drove in two runs.

Audrey Bradbury notched a single for Shead.

Shead 010 00 — 1 1 2

Narraguagus 739 0x — 19 7 3