BOYS BASKETBALL

Shead 68 at Narraguagus 65

Dec. 29, 2016, at 4:28 p.m.

At Harrington, the Tigers erased a nine-point halftime deficit to beat the Knights behind the 35-point performance of senior Greg Jarrett.

Matthew Harris and Ethan Lank tossed in 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Shead of Eastport.

Brettin Dinsmore scored 23 points to pace Narraguagus, while Gage Smith contributed 20 points.

Shead: E. Lank 4-2-11, Turner 0-6-6, Harris 5-2-12, Jarrett 14-7-35, Trott 2-0-4

Narraguagus: G. Smith 6-5-20, Fletcher 0-2-2, Rumery 3-0-8, Couture 2-0-4, Dinsmore 10-3-23, Z. Smith 3-1-7, Ramsdell 0-1-1

Shead 15 27 49 68

Narraguagus 19 36 51 65

3-pt. goals: E. Lank, G. Smith 3, Rumery

