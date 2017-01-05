GIRLS BASKETBALL

Shead 58 at Jonesport-Beals 26

Jan. 05, 2017, at 10:08 p.m.

At Jonesport, Holly Preston tossed in 19 points to propel Shead of Eastport to victory.

Kaitlyn Mitchell and Cassidy Wilder popped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Tigerettes.

Alexsis Sprowl led Jonesport-Beals with 11 points.

Shead: Preston 8-3-19; Cheney 1-0-2; Lawrence 1-1-3; Greenlaw 2-0-4; Mitchell 6-1-13; Sullivan 2-1-5; Wilder 5-2-12.

Jonesport-Beals: J. Alley 1-0-2; Ireland 3-1-7; Sprowl 5-0-11; L. Alley 2-1-5; Childers 0-1-1

Shead 16 35 46 58

J-Beals 10 12 19 26

3-pt. goals: Sprowl

View stories by school

  1. The Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homesThe Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homes
  2. Macy’s in Bangor to closeMacy’s in Bangor to close
  3. 10 more sex abuse charges filed against Maine teacher10 more sex abuse charges filed against Maine teacher
  4. Maine jail chief will get to plead to lesser OUI charge if he attends counseling, AAMaine jail chief will get to plead to lesser OUI charge if he attends counseling, AA
  5. After 42 years, this Portland bartender is leaving the business — maybe for UberAfter 42 years, this Portland bartender is leaving the business — maybe for Uber