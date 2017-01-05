At Jonesport, Holly Preston tossed in 19 points to propel Shead of Eastport to victory.

Kaitlyn Mitchell and Cassidy Wilder popped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Tigerettes.

Alexsis Sprowl led Jonesport-Beals with 11 points.

Shead: Preston 8-3-19; Cheney 1-0-2; Lawrence 1-1-3; Greenlaw 2-0-4; Mitchell 6-1-13; Sullivan 2-1-5; Wilder 5-2-12.

Jonesport-Beals: J. Alley 1-0-2; Ireland 3-1-7; Sprowl 5-0-11; L. Alley 2-1-5; Childers 0-1-1

Shead 16 35 46 58

J-Beals 10 12 19 26

3-pt. goals: Sprowl