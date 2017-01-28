BOYS BASKETBALL

Shead 45 at Hodgdon 58

Jan. 28, 2017, at 10:09 p.m.

At Hodgdon, Daden Palmer’s 17 points paced Hodgdon’s win.

Kevin McAfee added 12 points and Wyatt Foster 10 for the Hawks.

Ethan Lank scored 15 points and Matt Harris 12 for Shead of Eastport.

Shead: E. Lank 5-5-15, Harris 6-0-12, D. Lank 3-0-7, Trott 3-0-6, Altvater 1-0-3, Demolet 1-0-2, Johndro, Fenderson, Francis, Theriault

Hodgdon: D. Palmer 5-5-8, McAfee 4-4-14, Foster 5-0-10, M. Tuttle 1-1-4, Oliver 1-1-3, A. Tuttle 1-0-3, Nash 1-0-3, Merritt 1-0-2, J. Palmer 1-0-2, Ramsey 1-0-2, B. Tuttle, Buzzell

Shead 14 21 27 45

Hodgdon 13 33 47 58

 

