At Fort Kent, Jacob Daigle scored 11 of his team-high 17 points in the second quarter to help the Warriors pull away from Shead of Eastport.

Caleb Delisle added 16 points for 5-5 Fort Kent whule Eden Paradis scored 12, Jace Rocheleau had 10 and Jayson Schlott contributed nine.

Ethan Lank and Greg Jarrett each scored 19 points for 5-6 Shead.

Shead: E. Lank 8-2-19, Jarrett 8-3-19, Harris 2-1-5, A.J. Lank 2-0-4, Francis 1-0-3, Theriault 1-0-3, D. Lank 1-0-2, Johndro 1-0-2, Altavater 1-0-2, Fenderson 0-0-0, Trott 0-0-0

Fort Kent: Daigle 8-1-17, Delisle 5-3-16, Paradis 5-0-12, Rocheleau 2-2-10, Schlott 4-0-9, Hills 4-0-8, Charette 1-0-2, Ouellette 0-2-2, Chasse 0-0-0, Soucy 0-0-0, Jandreau 0-0-0, Roy 0-0-0

Shead 12 28 41 59

Fort Kent 15 41 65 76

3 pointers: Lank, Delisle 3, Rocheleau 2, Paradis 2, Schlott