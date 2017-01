At Danforth, Holly Preston netted 26 points as Shead of Eastport rolled to the win.

Cassidy Wilder scored 16 points and Kaitlyn Mitchell 13 for the Tigerettes.

Sarah Stoddard paced East Grand with 20 points.

Shead: Preston 12-2-26, Wilder 8-0-16, Mitchell 4-2-13, J. Cheney 1-0-2, C. Lawrence 0-1-1, M. Greenlaw 2-0-4

East Grand: Stoddard 8-4-20, H. Shay 3-2-9, M. Gillman 2-0-4, N. Simon 1-1-3, J. Cowger 2-0-4

Shead 19 37 52 63

East Grand 6 14 29 40

3-pt goals: Mitchell 3; Shay