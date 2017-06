At Calais, Olivia Huckins, Kendra Parks and Mackenzie LaPointe all had two hits apiece and drove in two runs to help the Blue Devils finish the season at 7-9.

Kylie Donovan tallied three singles for Calais.

Katelyn Mitchell recorded two hits and Cassidy Wilder singled in a run for 2-12 Shead of Eastport.

Shead 000 401 1 — 6 4 2

Calais 041 320 x — 10 13 2

Preston and Bartlett; LaPointe and McLellan