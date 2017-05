(Match 1)

Calais (4-7) 3, Shead (3-3) 1

Singles: Matt Harris (S) def. Gavin Altvater 8-1, Christian Emery (C) def. Dalton Theriault 8-0, Doubles: Colton Sherrard-Connor Cook (C) def. C.J. Francis-Trevor Fenderson 8-6, Adam Barnard-Dylan Korasadowicz (C) def. Ethan Lank-Jonathan Sutton 8-3

(Match 2)

Shead (4-3) 3, Calais (4-8) 1

Singles: Matt Harris (S) def. Gavin Altvater 8-4, Christian Emery (C) def. Dalton Theriault 8-0, Doubles: C.J. Francis-Trevor Fenderson (S) def. Colton Sherrard-Connor Cook 8-6, Ethan Lank-Jonathan Sutton (C) def. Adam Barnard-Dylan Korasadowicz 8-6