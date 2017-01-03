At Blue Hill, the 8-0 Eagles used a balanced scoring attack to defeat the Vikings of Searsport.

Taylor Schildroth and Max Mattson led the Eagles with 21 and 17 points, respectively.

Barrett Grant poured in 28 points for Searsport.

GSA (8-0) 20 36 62 77

Searsport (4-3) 10 21 30 41

GSA: Wang 1-0-2, C. Mattson 2-0-5, Slayton 3-0-8, Schildroth 8-0-21, M. Mattson 8-1-17, Dannenberg 3-0-8, Zentz 4-0-8, Chase 3-0-6, Simmons 1-0-2, Mote, Norwood, Snow.

Searsport: Wiley 2-0-4, Merthew 2-0-5, Grant 9-8-28, Powel 1-2-4, Runci, Jones.

3-pt. goals: Schildroth 5, Slayton 2, Dannenberg 2, Mattson; Grant 2, Merthew

JV: GSA 75-17