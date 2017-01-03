BOYS BASKETBALL

Searsport 41 at George Stevens Academy 77

Jan. 03, 2017, at 8:54 p.m.

At Blue Hill, the 8-0 Eagles used a balanced scoring attack to defeat the Vikings of Searsport.

Taylor Schildroth and Max Mattson led the Eagles with 21 and 17 points, respectively.

Barrett Grant poured in 28 points for Searsport.

GSA (8-0) 20 36 62 77

Searsport (4-3) 10 21 30 41

GSA: Wang 1-0-2, C. Mattson 2-0-5, Slayton 3-0-8, Schildroth 8-0-21, M. Mattson 8-1-17, Dannenberg 3-0-8, Zentz 4-0-8, Chase 3-0-6, Simmons 1-0-2, Mote, Norwood, Snow.

Searsport: Wiley 2-0-4, Merthew 2-0-5, Grant 9-8-28, Powel 1-2-4, Runci, Jones.

3-pt. goals: Schildroth 5, Slayton 2, Dannenberg 2, Mattson; Grant 2, Merthew

JV: GSA 75-17

