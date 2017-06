At East Sullivan, Jenna Keach tripled, singled and scored four runs and she also pitched a six-hitter, striking out nine and not walking anyone, to lead Searsport past Sumner.

Lauren Hanna struck out 10 in the losing cause for Sumner.

Searsport 102 104 4 — 12 10 1

Sumner 000 101 1 — 3 6 5