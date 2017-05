At Howland, Leine McKechnie struck out 11 batters as the Howlers blanked the Vikings.

Lyndsay McKechnie’s single drove in two runs to lead the offensive charge while Erynn Williams smacked two singles (RBI) for Penobscot Valley.

Jenna Keach logged 10 strikeouts in taking the loss for Searsport.

Searsport 000 000 0 — 0 0 3

PVHS 400 010 x — 5 7 1

Keach and A. Stemp; L. McKechnie and K. McKechnie