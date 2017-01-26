At Howland, Barrett Grant had a game-high 23 points to lead the visiting Vikings over the Howlers.

Liam MacMillan tossed in 15 points for Searsport.

Reece Carter paced Penobscot Valley with 11 points.

Searsport: Runci 1-0-2, MacMillan 6-3-15, Merrithew 1-0-3, Grant 7-6-23, Powell 1-1-4, Bean

Penobscot Valley: Wood 1-0-2, Thompson, Kidon 2-2-6, Littlefield 1-1-3, McKechnie 3-0-7, Harding 1-0-2, Folster 2-1-3, Carter 4-0-11, Blish 1-0-2

Searsport: 10 21 30 47

PVHS: 11 13 22 36

3-point goals: Merrithew, Grant 3; McKechnie, Carter 3