At Lincoln, the Lynx strung together 13 hits in improving to 13-0 by beating Searsport.

Katey Tolman tripled in a run and singled for Mattanawcook. Emily Page hit a run-scoring single and a double and Sedona Lesso plated a run with a single. Kim Voisine contributed two singles.

Mikaela Alley drove in a run with a single for 5-7 Searsport.

Searsport 010 100 — 2 3 2

M.A. 012 821 — 14 11 3

Keach and Wells; McLaughlin and Page