GIRLS BASKETBALL

Searsport 25 at Bucksport 48

Dec. 09, 2016, at 8:57 p.m.

At Bucksport, Brenna Coombs scored 11 of her game-high 19 points as the Golden Bucks outscored Searsport 19-7 in the third quarter to break open a close game.

Mikaela Alley led Searsport with five points.

Searsport: Stemp, Walker 2-0-4, Grant, Alley 2-1-5, Alberts 1-0-2, Knowles 3-0-6, Ireland 1-0-2, Coffin 2-2-4, Philbrick

Bucksport: Craig 1-0-2, Jacks, Jellison, C. Coombs 4-1-9, B. Coombs 5-0-3-19, Erickson 6-0-12, Lampher 0-0-0 Colson 2-0-4, Stevenson 1-0-2

Searsport 10 16 23 26

Bucksport 10 21 40 48

