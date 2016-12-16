At Guiski Gymnasium in Dexter, the Tigers used a balanced attack to secure the win over Schenck of East Millinocket.

Zach White led Dexter with 15. William Strauch chipped in with 9, while Jason Campbell added 8. Josh Simcock and Brayden Miller contributed 7 and 6, respectively.

Justin Thompson led all scorers with 16 for Schenck.

Schenck: J. Thompson 6-4-16, T. Thompson 2-0-5, King 1-0-2, Dionne 1-0-2, Hannan 0-1-1

Dexter: White 7-1-15, Strauch 2-4-9, Campbell 3-1-8, Simcock 2-2-7, Miller 2-0-6, Bickford 1-1-3, Pilsbury 0-1-1

Schenck 6 8 18 26

Dexter 12 27 38 49

3-pt. goals: Strauch, Campbell, Simcock, T. Thompson