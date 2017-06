At Millinocket, Andrew Daigle went 3-for-3 with a double to pace the Minutemen.

Seth Garvin tripled and singled while Ethan Pelkey knocked a solo homer for Stearns.

Justin Thompson and Riley Dionne singled for Schenck of East Millinocket.

Schenck 020 00 — 2 2 8

Stearns 076 0x — 13 17 3