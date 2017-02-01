At Guilford, JustinThompson and Chris King combined for 46 points to lead 10-5 Schenck past Piscataquis Community.

Thompson finished with 24 and King had 22.

The 7-8 Pirates were led by Bryce Gilbert’s 32 points and Damyan True’s 14.

Jarrod White chipped in with 10 for PCHS, who once trailed by 18 and got it to within one in the final minutes.

Schenck: McDunnah 3-0-8, Riley 1-1-4, Hannan 1-0-2, King 9-2-22, Danforth 1-0-2, J. Thompson 8-7-24, Green, T. Thompson 2-0-5.

PCHS: Cooley, Kane, Drew 2-0-4, Gilbert 12-4-32, True 3-8-14, White 4-2-10, Kimball, G.

Schenck 26 43 54 67

PCHS 17 31 46 60

3-pt. goals: McDunnah 2, King 2, Thompson, J., Dionne, Thompson, T. Gilbert 4