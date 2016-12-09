At Guilford, Sara Almirante paced the Pirates to the win with 18 points, 7 steals and 5 assists.

Erin Speed had 14 points and 5 steals for Piscataquis while Lexi Harris contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists. Alivia Hunt also had 11 rebounds for the Pirates.

Allison Nodding led Schenck of East Millinocket with 8 points and Anna Sewell had 7.

Schenck: Johnston, Osborne 2-0-4, Russell, Doane 1-0-2, Falone 0-3-3, Gallant 0-1-1, Sewell 3-1-7, Cole, Lamson, Perreault, Noddin 3-2-8

Story continues below advertisement.

PCHS: Speed 4-4-14, Pearl, S.Hill, Adkins, Harris 5-3-13, Hunt, Lemieux 2-0-4, D. Hill, Almirante 7-3-18, Beckwith, Riitano 1-0-2

Schenck 7 15 19 25

PCHS 13 22 38 51

3-pt. goals: Speed 2, Almirante 1