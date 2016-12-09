GIRLS BASKETBALL

Schenck 25 at Piscataquis 51

Dec. 09, 2016, at 8:48 p.m.

At Guilford, Sara Almirante paced the Pirates to the win with 18 points, 7 steals and 5 assists.

Erin Speed had 14 points and 5 steals for Piscataquis while Lexi Harris contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists. Alivia Hunt also had 11 rebounds for the Pirates.

Allison Nodding led Schenck of East Millinocket with 8 points and Anna Sewell had 7.

Schenck: Johnston, Osborne 2-0-4, Russell, Doane 1-0-2, Falone 0-3-3, Gallant 0-1-1, Sewell 3-1-7, Cole, Lamson, Perreault, Noddin 3-2-8

Story continues below advertisement.

PCHS: Speed 4-4-14, Pearl, S.Hill, Adkins, Harris 5-3-13, Hunt, Lemieux 2-0-4, D. Hill, Almirante 7-3-18, Beckwith, Riitano 1-0-2

Schenck 7 15 19 25

PCHS 13 22 38 51

3-pt. goals: Speed 2, Almirante 1

View stories by school

  1. Lobster Pound shutters, ending long run for midcoast ‘icon’Lobster Pound shutters, ending long run for midcoast ‘icon’
  2. Shuttered Maine power plant could become pot tourism meccaShuttered Maine power plant could become pot tourism mecca
  3. Father killed daughter, then self in Hebron, police say
  4. Police: Bodies of man, woman found in Hebron house
  5. Toddlers with ties to Houlton die in NYC when radiator bursts