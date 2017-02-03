At Milo, Justin Thompson recorded 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Schenck of East Millinocket past Penquis.

Erick Green added 11 points for the 11-5 Wolverines.

Charles Artus paced 4-11 Penquis with 12 points.

Schenck: McDunnah 1-2-5, Huang, Dionne 2-2-7, Hannan 2-0-4, King 4-0-8, Deeros 0-1-1, Danforth 1-0-2, Thompson, J. 9-3-24, Charette, Green 4-1-11, Thompson, T. 1-1-4

Penquis: Valvo, Zambrano, Baker, Artus 4-3-12, Preble 2-0-4, WItham, Martin 1-0-2, Thomas 1-1-3, Cail 2-0-4, Tucker, Bailey, Cuthbertson 1-0-2

Schenck 17 39 58 66

Penquis 9 16 22 27

3-point goals: J. Thompson 3, Green 2, T. Thompson, McDunnah, Dionne; Artus

JV: Penquis 54-30