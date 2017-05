At Howland, Leine McKechnie struck out 11 batters as the Howlers edged out the Wolverines of East Millinocket.

Kortney McKechnie pounded two doubles and a single while collecting four RBI’s. Lyndsay McKechnie ripped a triple and a single with one run and Lexi Ireland had a double and a single for 10-0 Penobscot Valley.

Tessa Ormsby and Ayanna York each hit RBI singles for 5-3 Schenck.

Schenck 010 020 1 – 5 5 4

PVHS 120 022 X – 7 10 3

Austin and Porter; L. McKechnie and K. McKechnie