At Howland, Justin Thompson tossed in 33 points to pace Schenck of East Millinocket past Penobscot Valley.

Chris King tallied 22 points and Riley Dionne 10 for the Wolverines.

Grant Kidon scored 18 points for the Howlers.

Schenck: 20 39 62 84

PVHS: 9 19 32 39

Schenck: Dionne 2-6-10, Hannan 1-3-5, King 4-13-22, DeRoos, Danforth 0-1-1, J. Thompson 10-10-33, Powers, Green 3-0-8, T. Thompson 0-5-5

Penobscot Valley: Wood, L. Thompson 2-0-6, Dube, Lindsay, Kidon 6-1-18, Littlefield 0-1-1, McKechnie 1-2-4, Harding 1-0-2, Folster 0-2-2, Carter 2-0-6, Blish, Farley

3-point goals: : King, J. Thompson 3, Green 2; L. Thompson, Kidon 5, Carter 2.

JV: Penobscot Valley 43-28