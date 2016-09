At Lincoln, the Lynx and Wolverines of East Millinocket battled to a tie through two overtimes.

John Farrington tied the game for MA late in the first half after Schenck’s Colby Hannin scored earlier in the half.

Justin Thompson had 20 saves on 26 shots for 3-4-2 Schenck while Corbett Arnold saved 14 of 17 shots for 2-4-1 MA.