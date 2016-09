At Lincoln, Kiana Hafford netted the game-winning goal early in the second half as the Lynx edged Schenck of East Millinocket.

Anya Johnson added a first-half goal for 2-6 Mattanawcook. Hafford and Symone Malburn combined for three saves on four shots.

Anna Sewall had the lone goal for 4-5-1 Schenck. Allison Noddin saved 10 of 16 shots.