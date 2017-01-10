At Lee, Nathan Gilman had 17 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Pandas rallied past Schenck of East Millinocket.

Travon Rhodes added 15 points and Tony Chu 10 for the Pandas. Kuan Yeh recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Justin Thompson had 29 points and 13 rebounds for Schenck. Erick Green and Chris King tallied 11 points apiece.

Schenck 14 29 48 63

Lee Acad. 17 29 42 74

Schenck: Dionne 2-0-4, Hannan 0-3-3, King 5-0-11, Danforth, J. Thompson 11-7-29 , Green 4-0-11, T. Thompson 2-0-5

Lee: Francis, Yeh 5-2-12, Huang 2-2-6, Gilman 8-4-24, Hsu 2-0-4, Chu 5-0-10, Butikashvili 2-1-3, Baumgaertner , Rhodes 4-5-15

3 pt goals: King, Green 3, T. Thompson; Gilman 4, Rhodes 2

JV: Lee Academy 50- 15