At Lee, Nathan Gilman tallied nine strikeouts in a complete-game win for Lee Academy.

Anthony Peters drove in two runs with a single while Matty Knowles and Tony Chu both singled twice for 3-5 Lee.

Kody Pelletier and Justin Thompson each recorded two singles for 1-5 Schenck of East Millinocket.

Schenck 001 000 0 –1 5 4

Lee Acad. 300 120 x — 6 8 3

Dionne, Pelletier (5) , Green (6) and Thompson , Powers ( 5) ; Gilman and Knowles