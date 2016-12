At Stacyville, Chris King tossed in 23 points to pace Schenck of East Millinocket to the win.

Travis Thompson contributed 20 points and Justin Thompson 19 for the Wolverines.

Brody Guiggey netted nine points and John McNally eight for Katahdin.

Schenck: 25 46 66 81

Katahdin: 8 12 19 25

JV: Katahdin 60-40