At Houlton, Kolleen Bouchard two first half goals and added another in the second half to lead the Shiretowners to the win over visiting Schenck of East Millinocket.

Mia Hanning added a goal and an assist for 8-0-1 Houlton. Lexi Miller and Claire Gilpatrick added second half goals while Aspen Flewelling added an assist. Tessa Solomon and Hannah Foley combined to register two saves on three shots.

Allison Noddin made five saves on 16 shots for the 4-6-1 Wolverines.