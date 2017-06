At Hodgdon, Olivia Gallant’s five singles led No. 11 Schenck of East Millinocket to the upset of No. 3 Hodgdon.

Tessa Ormsby, Allison Noddin and Aibgayle Austin all had four singles for the Wolverines. Samantha Falone and Shelby Powers contributed three singles.

Taylor Desrosiers paced Hodgdon with two singles. Sidney Crane tripled, and Jordyn McKissick singled and doubled for the Hawks.