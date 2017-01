At Guiski Gymnasium in Dexter, Megan Peach scored a game high 17 points to help propel the Tigers to the win.

Becca Batron added 8 points for Dexter.

Schenck was led by Baileigh Osborne who registered 10 points.

Schenck: Osborne 4-2-10, Falone 1-1-3, Sewall 0-2-2, Lamson 1-1-3, Doane, York, Gallant, Cole, Perreault, Nodin

Dexter: Peach 8-0-17, Batron 4-0-8, K. Webber 3-0-6, A. Webber 2-0-6, Deering 1-0-2, Cunningham 1-1-3, Lewis 1-0-2, Paige 0-1-1, Reynolds, Pratt, Herrick, Cummings