Calais 11-2 Schenck 4-9

Singles: Haley Donovan (C) def. Anna Sewall 6-0,6-0, Hannah Johnson (S) def. Elizabeth Harjo 6-0,6-0, Emily Doten (C) def. Molly Elwell 6-2,6-4; Doubles: Marisa Mitchell-Julia Edgerly (C) def. Emily Cole-Hailey Johnston 6-1,6-3, Ally Noddin-Baileigh Osborne (S) def. Cassidy Johnson- Jayda Pellerin 1-6, 6-4, 6-2