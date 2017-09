At Bangor, Riley Dionne and Dylan Danforth scored second-half goals to help Schenck of East Millinocket rally for the win.

Dionne and Austin DeRoss provided assists for the 1-0 Wolverines. Travis Thompson saved 12 of 16 shots.

Luke Chandler netted a first-half goal for 0-1 Bangor Christian. Austin Kieb compiled six saves on eight shots.