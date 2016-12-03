BIDDEFORD, Maine — Rookie Sadie Nelson (Windham, Maine) poured in a season-high 27 points as the University of New England defeated Salve Regina University, 62-47, in Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) women’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at the Harold Alfond Forum.

Nelson knocked down 11-of-18 from the field on the day, while adding five rebounds, four assists, and four steals. The Nor’easters (5-2, 2-0 CCC) received an additional 10 points and six boards from Alicia Brown (Greenland, N.H.), and Sam MacDonald (Lebanon, N.H.) registered nine points with five caroms.

The Seahawks (1-5, 0-2 CCC) were paced by 11 points out of Allyson Esielionis (Shirley, Mass.). Kerri Beland (Attleboro, Mass.) went for 10 points (all in the first half), eight rebounds, and four assists. Torie Scorpio (Cranston, R.I.) tallied nine points and eight boards for the visitors, who finished with a 38-34 edge on the glass.

Salve Regina was hampered by 23 turnovers in the contest.

UNE rattled off the initial eight points of the 2nd stanza to gain a 20-12 lead. The advantage stretched to 11 (27-16) before the Seahawks chalked up seven in-a-row to close the gap. The Nor’easters held a 32-27 cushion midway through the game.

Nelson recorded 18 of her points following halftime, including six in a 9-1 run early in the 3rd as the hosts built a 45-34 padding. The margin was no less than eight the rest of the way.