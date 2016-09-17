Salve Regina at U-New England

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The University of New England and Salve Regina University played to a scoreless double-overtime tie Saturday evening in a Commonwealth Coast Conference men’s soccer match at Barbara J. Hazard Field.

The draw was the third at home for the Nor’easters, who now stand at 1-2-3 overall, 0-1-1 in conference play. Salve Regina is 0-5-1 in all matches, 0-1-1 in CCC action.

Much of the game was contested in the midfield, with each team having very few quality scoring opportunities. The Seahawks’ best bid came in the 60th minute when Nolan Brady (SR/Needham, Maine) nearly got the visitors on the scoreboard.

Erik Holmqvist almost sent the Nor’easters home victorious in the closing seconds of regulation. His header off a cross from the right side was cleared off the line by a Salve defender before the ball went over the goal line.

For the game UNE held a slim 16-13 lead in shots. Elijah Leverett had four saves for the Nor’easters, while Michael Payan had a pair for Salve Regina.