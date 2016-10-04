COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Saint Joseph's 1 at Thomas 0

Oct. 04, 2016, at 8:10 p.m.

WATERVILLE, ME – The Thomas College field hockey team was defeated by Saint Joseph’s (Maine), 1-0, in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday evening at Bernatchez Field.

The Terriers drop to 3-8 (1-1 NAC) on the season in the loss while the Monks improve to 5-5 overall in the victory.

The first half was held scoreless with most of the play remaining at midfield.  The Terriers outshot the Monks by a 4-3 margin.

Deep into the second half the Monks broke open the scoring in the 67th minute as Hayley Winslow netted the game-winner.  The Terriers made a last second effort to even the score but came up short in a 1-0 defeat.

Senior Abbie Charrier stopped three shots in the loss for the Terriers while Megan Baker turned aside both shots in the shutout victory for the Monks.

 

