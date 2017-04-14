BIDDEFORD, Maine — Roger Williams University turned in a pair of solid performances to sweep (10-1, 4-3) the University of New England in a Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) softball doubleheader Friday afternoon at Bill Doran Field.

The Hawks improve to 19-13 overall and 10-4 in CCC action with the wins, while the Nor’easters slip back to 9-11 and 5-7 in league outings.

Meredith Moise (North Reading, Mass.) tallied five hits on the day from the top of the RWU lineup to pace the offense, and Haley Ledbetter (Westerly, R.I.) added four from the second spot. In the circle, Juliet Hulme (Duxbury, Mass.) and Alyssa Murray (Green Brook, N.J.) earned the decisions — each surrendering six hits and one walk.

Roger Williams had the edge in GAME 1 from the start, scoring twice with just one hit and no errors in the 1st inning. The Hawks were getting out-hit (4-2) through four frames, but began connecting more frequently in the 5th to plate some insurance and take a 6-0 lead.

Ledbetter and Moise went for three and two hits in the contest, respectively, and accounted for the same amounts of runs scored. Julianne Vesce (Mahwah, N.J.) and Sigita Ivaska (Gibsonia, Pa.) both notched two RBI. Hulme, who fanned five, exited the match briefly during the initial moments of the 7th and was not responsible for UNE’s lone marker.

Melissa Sprague (Londonderry, N.H.) was charged with the setback in 4.0 innings, striking out four while allowing four earned runs. Sydney Helmbrecht (Grand Rapids, Minn.) had had two hits and two stolen bases for the Nor’easters.