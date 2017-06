At East Millinocket, Brandon Blish hit a triple and two singles to help the Howlers edge the Wolverines.

Littlefield rapped a double and a single with two RBIs for Penobscot Valley of Howland while Brad McKechnie, Tyler Marston (3 RBI) and Logan Thompson each posted two singles.

Justin Thompson hit a two run home run while Fred Grant and Riley Dionne singled and drove in three runs for Schenck. Kyle Schwartz singled twice.

PVHS (10-6) 230 270 1 — 15 14 2

Schenck (4-12) 103 341 2 — 14 6 9