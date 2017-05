At Stacyville, Leine McKechnie pitched a perfect game, striking out 17 batters, to carry the Howlers to victory over the Cougars.

McKechnie also contributed a two-run single and her sister Kortney Mckechnie smashed two doubles and a single. Erynn Williams singled and doubled for 16-0 Penobscot Valley of Howland.

PVHS 301 214 2 — 13 9 0

Katahdin 000 000 0 — 0 0 4

L. McKechnie and K. McKechnie; Cullen and Patterson