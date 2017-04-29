At Dover-Foxcroft, Foxcroft used a four-run fourth inning and a nine-run fifth to break the game open and salvage a split of their doubleheader.

Presque Isle had won the first game 2-0.

FA’s Ryan Laffin struck out six over his five innings of work in registering the win.

Jacob Olson collected three hits for the Ponies and Logan Butera chipped in a three-run triple. Ryan Vienneau, Billy Brock, and Ethan Curtis each delivered a pair of runs.

Presque Isle’s Nick Bartlett singled and doubled, driving in two runs.