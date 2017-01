At Hallowell, Jaren Winger tallied two goals as Presque Isle edged Winslow.

Denny Young tallied a goal and two assists, as did Connor Demerchant for the Wildcats. Thomas Patenaude had three assists. Andre Daigle saved 15 of 19 shots.

Tommy Tibbetts scored three goals and Tyler Martin one for Winslow. Ben Granier had 33 saves on 38 shots.