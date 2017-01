At Waterville, Justin Wentworth and Jackson Aldrich scored three goals apiece as Waterville rolled past Presque Isle.

Cody Pelletier netted two goals while Zach Menoidarakos, Chase Wheeler, Michael Bolduc, Zach Smith and Matt Jolicoeur each had one for Waterville. Nathan Pinterest saved all nine shots.

Bryce Bonville and Andre Daigle combined for 34 saves on 47 shots for Presque Isle.