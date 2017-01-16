BOYS BASKETBALL

Presque Isle 67 at Washington Acad. 73

Jan. 16, 2017, at 7:45 p.m.

At East Machias, Kyle Case recorded 18 points and Sean Seavey 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Raiders past Presque Isle.

Yontz Sutton added 13 points for 6-4 Washington Academy.

Brad Kinney’s 28 points paced 6-4 Presque Isle while Griffin Guerrette added 16.

Presque Isle: Guerrette 5-2-16, Kinney 4-2-11, Hudson 2-0-5, Kinney 11-6-28, Stewart 3-1-7

Washington Acad.: Lin 1-4-7, Seavey 4-2-11, Case 5-6-18, Tseng 1-0-3, Villone 4-0-8, Soctomah 1-0-2, Sutton 6-1-13, Su 4-1-11

 

3-point goals: Guerrette 4, J. Kinney, Hudson; Lin, Seavey, Case 2, Tseng, Su 2

JV: Presque Isle 56-32

View stories by school

  1. Woman determined to finish, return to condemned Stockton Springs homeWoman determined to finish, return to condemned Stockton Springs home
  2. Maine pulp and paper trade group dissolves after half a century
  3. Snow possible for parts of Maine midweekSnow possible for parts of Maine midweek
  4. 4-year-old boy dies after Windham crash
  5. Justice overturns tax abatements granted on Amish barns in Aroostook CountyJustice overturns tax abatements granted on Amish barns in Aroostook County