At East Machias, Kyle Case recorded 18 points and Sean Seavey 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Raiders past Presque Isle.

Yontz Sutton added 13 points for 6-4 Washington Academy.

Brad Kinney’s 28 points paced 6-4 Presque Isle while Griffin Guerrette added 16.

Presque Isle: Guerrette 5-2-16, Kinney 4-2-11, Hudson 2-0-5, Kinney 11-6-28, Stewart 3-1-7

Washington Acad.: Lin 1-4-7, Seavey 4-2-11, Case 5-6-18, Tseng 1-0-3, Villone 4-0-8, Soctomah 1-0-2, Sutton 6-1-13, Su 4-1-11

3-point goals: Guerrette 4, J. Kinney, Hudson; Lin, Seavey, Case 2, Tseng, Su 2

JV: Presque Isle 56-32