BOYS HOCKEY

Presque Isle 1 at Old Town/Orono 9

Dec. 24, 2016, at 12:24 p.m.

At Alfond Arena in Orono, Jacob Dubay scored 3 goals and Tyler Wheeler had 4 assists to pace the Black Bears past the Wildcats.

Austin Sheehan posted 2 goals and an assist and Jacob Gallon netted 1 goal and 2 assists while Ben Allen-Rahill and Nick Boutin each posted a goal and an assist for Old Town/Orono. Austin Soucy scored one goal, while Sam Henderson, Dylan Street and Jackson Campbell each had an assist.

Owen McQuarrie scored off a Denny Young assist for Presque Isle.

Khole Parker made 30 saves on 31 shots for Old Town/Orono. Andre Daigle and Bryce Bonville combined to stop 38 on 47 shots for the Wildcats.

Story continues below advertisement.

View stories by school

  1. Brunswick police help man avoid long, cold walk to rehab
  2. Amish community taking root in Whitefield thanks to doggedness of local coupleAmish community taking root in Whitefield thanks to doggedness of local couple
  3. LePage now wants to put new psychiatric unit in BangorLePage now wants to put new psychiatric unit in Bangor
  4. Think Freeport is all outlets? Made in Maine shops will show you otherwise.Think Freeport is all outlets? Made in Maine shops will show you otherwise.
  5. Family of woman killed in Casco denounces defendant’s statement about hitting a deer