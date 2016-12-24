At Alfond Arena in Orono, Jacob Dubay scored 3 goals and Tyler Wheeler had 4 assists to pace the Black Bears past the Wildcats.

Austin Sheehan posted 2 goals and an assist and Jacob Gallon netted 1 goal and 2 assists while Ben Allen-Rahill and Nick Boutin each posted a goal and an assist for Old Town/Orono. Austin Soucy scored one goal, while Sam Henderson, Dylan Street and Jackson Campbell each had an assist.

Owen McQuarrie scored off a Denny Young assist for Presque Isle.

Khole Parker made 30 saves on 31 shots for Old Town/Orono. Andre Daigle and Bryce Bonville combined to stop 38 on 47 shots for the Wildcats.