At Hallowell, Connor Demerchant, Riley Kiney and Jaren Winger scored third-period goals to lift Presque Isle to the win.

Denny Young had three assists and Demerchant finished with two goals for the Wildcats. Andre Daigle had 38 saves on 40 shots.

Tyler Lewis and Jacob Bernatchez had the goals for the Eagles. Eli Michaud saved 26 of 30 shots.