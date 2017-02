At Hallowell, Connor Demerchant netted three goals plus an assist for the Wildcats in the win.

Denny Young had a goal and three assist and Isaac Madore a goal plus an assist for Presque Isle. Riley Kinney tallied two goals and Thomas Patenaude one. Andre Daigle and Bryce Bonville combined for 11 saves on 12 shots.

Cody Dixon had the goal for Lawrence/Skowhegan and Curtis Madore stopped 40 of 48 shots.