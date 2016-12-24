At the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Griffin Guerette tossed in 20 points as the Wildcats beat the Crusaders.

Bradley Kinney scored 18 points for Presque Isle.

Alex Mooney headed a balanced effort for John Bapst with 14 points, while Noah Tomah and Darren Hanscom tallied 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Presque Isle: Guerette 9-0-2, J. Kinney 4-0-8, Tompkins 1-0-3, Hudson 4-0-9, B. Kinney 8-3-19, Dumaid 1-0-2, Stewart 1-0-2, Cash 0-1-1

Story continues below advertisement.

John Bapst: Galinski, Hanscom 5-0-12, Higgins, Lakeman 3-0-6, Mooney 6-0-14, Butler, Wardwell, Tomah 3-7-13

3-pt. goals: Hanscom 2, Mooney 2; Guerette 2, Tompkins, Hudson

Presque Isle 11-37-48-64

John Bapst 14-26-40-45

JV: Presque Isle 57-40